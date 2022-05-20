Place of first successful battle of Ukrainian soldiers with occupiers on Kharkiv ring road. VIDEO

The battle of Ukrainian soldiers at the intersection of the Kharkiv district and the road to the village of Tsyrkuny was the first successful battle in the defence of Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov, then the soldiers of the 92nd Brigade on the first day of the war defeated the advanced detachment of the Russian occupiers and destroyed three Russian armoured vehicles.

"Russian troops came to the area on the first day and thought they could capture the city very quickly, but it all ended in their defeat ...", - says Yurii Butusov and publishes a video from the site of the historic battle.

