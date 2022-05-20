ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10128 visitors online
News Video Russian aggression against Ukraine War
13 215 17

Russians launched missile strike on Lozova. There are victims, including child. VIDEO

On May 20, at about 3 p.m., the occupiers launched a missile strike on Lozova Street in the Kharkiv Region. It is known about 7 wounded.

This was reported by Suspilne.KharkivCensor.NET informs.

It is known that the shell hit one of the buildings around 15:00. Firefighting and dismantling of debris continues.

"At least seven people, including an 11-year-old child, were injured in a missile strike on Lozova Street in the Kharkiv region," said Viktor Zabashta, director of the Emergency Medical Center.

Read more: Occupiers struck 8 blows on frontier territories of Ukraine, - OC "North"

Author: 

Lozova (4) shoot out (13054) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 