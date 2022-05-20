Russians launched missile strike on Lozova. There are victims, including child. VIDEO

On May 20, at about 3 p.m., the occupiers launched a missile strike on Lozova Street in the Kharkiv Region. It is known about 7 wounded.

This was reported by Suspilne.Kharkiv, Censor.NET informs.

It is known that the shell hit one of the buildings around 15:00. Firefighting and dismantling of debris continues.

"At least seven people, including an 11-year-old child, were injured in a missile strike on Lozova Street in the Kharkiv region," said Viktor Zabashta, director of the Emergency Medical Center.

