Russians launched missile strike on Lozova. There are victims, including child. VIDEO
On May 20, at about 3 p.m., the occupiers launched a missile strike on Lozova Street in the Kharkiv Region. It is known about 7 wounded.
This was reported by Suspilne.Kharkiv, Censor.NET informs.
It is known that the shell hit one of the buildings around 15:00. Firefighting and dismantling of debris continues.
"At least seven people, including an 11-year-old child, were injured in a missile strike on Lozova Street in the Kharkiv region," said Viktor Zabashta, director of the Emergency Medical Center.
