SOF fighters destroyed Russian army ATGM patrol with anti-tank missile launcher. VIDEO

Soldiers of the AFU SOF destroyed an enemy ATGM patrol together with its ammunition using an anti-tank guided missile system.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the Command of Special Operations Forces of Armed Forces.

"At one section of the front, our soldiers saw the Russians bringing in ammunition for their anti-tank missile systems. Having quickly assessed the situation, the SOF operators were the first to attack without delay.

The Ukrainian anti-tank guided missiles struck the enemy's position with the first shot, destroying them along with the ammunition they had just received," the report reads.

