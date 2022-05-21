Mariupol residents find out that they are being taken to Russia near buses. VIDEO

Already when boarding buses for evacuation, citizens are told that they will be taken first to the occupied territories, and then to Russia. It is impossible to refuse "evacuation".

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko writes about it on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

"They are already near the buses and are announcing the evacuation. When landing, they have already reported that the bus is being transported to Bezymyanne, Novoazovsk district, and then to Russia. Russia's military and "official volunteers" are blocking any attempts to leave the site and refuse to "evacuate," he wrote.

Andriushchenko noted that in the twenty-first century in the center of Europe there is the deportation of civilians.

"Surrealism has become a reality in Mariupol," he said.

Read more: Over 400 people, including 46 children, were taken from Mariupol to filtration camps in day, - Andriushchenko