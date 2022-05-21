ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11150 visitors online
News Video War
13 849 9

"Hardly anyone in this hell could have survived": School in Belogorovka destroyed by Russian bombs. VIDEO

Two Russian air bombs hit the school in Belogorovka, where civilians were hiding from the occupiers' shelling. Previously, 60 people died.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov told about it.

Read more: Biden has signed bill to provide Ukraine with $ 40 billion - White House

Author: 

Yurii Butusov (1207) Luhanska region (1306)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 