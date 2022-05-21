"Hardly anyone in this hell could have survived": School in Belogorovka destroyed by Russian bombs. VIDEO
Two Russian air bombs hit the school in Belogorovka, where civilians were hiding from the occupiers' shelling. Previously, 60 people died.
The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov told about it.
