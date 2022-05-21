Occupiers of DPR are looking for ways to escape war against Ukraine. AUDIO

The occupiers mobilized in the DNR are looking for human rights organizations to escape the war

This is evidenced by another interception of the occupiers' conversation, informs Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

"At least somewhere to go, well, I do not know, on human rights, after all. Oh my, I'm in captivity or in slavery? I do not understand this," - says a mobilized resident of the so-called DPR", to his wife.

He asks her to look for someone to turn to for help, because he is completely confused. "You will not complain to Russia, because Russia forced it, you will not complain to Petushilin (Pushilin - Ed.), Because he gave us or sold us to Russia, Ukraine - I will be a traitor…"

