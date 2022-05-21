ENG
"Went through fields barefoot, without clothes", - soldier about escaping from Russian captivity in Chernihiv region. VIDEO

"Viking" from the 16th separate motorized infantry battalion and his comrades managed to escape from the captivity of the occupiers.

He told about it in interview to the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET to Yurii Butusov.

