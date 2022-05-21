Soldiers of Territorial Defense Brigade recorded appeal to their comrades in arms. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 110th Separate Zaporizhia Territorial Defense Brigade recorded a video address to their comrades-in-arms and called for a strong defense and active destruction of the occupiers and their equipment.

As reported by Censor.NET, the fighters noted the importance of coordinating the actions of different units to resist the occupiers and defeat them.

"We are soldiers of a separate Zaporizhia Territorial Defense Brigade, congratulations to the people of Ukraine. For almost three months now, in cooperation with other units of the Armed Forces, we have been destroying the enemy and keeping the defense in positions determined by order. We are in the trenches that are assigned to us because we know our cities, villages and residents of all of Ukraine. We are fighting for a peaceful life in those regions that are further away - Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Lviv and others. If we go home, the way will be opened for the occupying racist troops to the whole of Ukraine. Therefore, we stand side by side and firmly restrain the onslaught of orcs. We appeal to all comrades in arms - destroy the equipment and personnel of the racists, keep the line of defense, make tactical regroups only by order because other units are fighting on the right and left and believe in your steadfastness. Together to victory. Glory to Ukraine!" it is said in the address.

