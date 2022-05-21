"Mariupol Fortress": short farewell film of defender with "Azovstal" has been published. VIDEO

BABYLON’13 has published a short farewell film made by Dmytro Kozatsky, the head of Azov’s press service, the author of the photos of Azovstal.

He shot these shots during the day of captivity. They are now published on the BABYLON’13 YouTube channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Orest, the head of the press service of the Azov Regiment, has been with Azovstal since the beginning of the encirclement of Mariupol. On the eve of his departure from the shattered factory, he made a farewell film," BABYLON'13 said.

