Ukrainian soldiers used "Stugna-P" missile launchers to destroy occupants' MTLB together with their personnel. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the occupant's MTLB together with its personnel using the Stugna-P missile defense system.

The corresponding video was published on page of AFU Ground Forces, reports Censor.NЕТ.

Watch more: Calculation of anti-tank missile system "Stugna-P" destroys machine of charging flamethrower system TOS-1A "Solntsepek" of occupying army. VIDEO

