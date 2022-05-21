Ukrainian soldiers used "Stugna-P" missile launchers to destroy occupants' MTLB together with their personnel. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the occupant's MTLB together with its personnel using the Stugna-P missile defense system.
The corresponding video was published on page of AFU Ground Forces, reports Censor.NЕТ.
