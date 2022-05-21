Soldiers of 30th SMBr defeated occupants in attempt to force Seversky Donets River near Serebryanka. VIDEO

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a battalion tactical group of Russian occupants while attempting to cross the Seversky Donets River near Serebryanka.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to page in Facebook of 30th Separate Mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces.

"The Russians planned to relocate personnel and heavy armored vehicles via a pontoon crossing, across the Seversky Donets River near Serebryanka. But the Russians' crossing of the Seversky Donets River was an impossible mission thanks to the soldiers of the 30th SMBr and other security forces.

The units dealt a significant blow to the occupants. As a result, the Russians lost significant forces - at least one battalion tactical group, pontoon bridge equipment was taken out of action during the forcing of the river, several pieces of equipment and several dozen personnel were destroyed," reads the commentary to the video.

