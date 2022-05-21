War goes on and we have to fight till Victory, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued his traditional address to Ukrainians on May 21.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram of the Head of State.

"The war goes on. It is not over. We still have to fight and go to Victory.

Perhaps it seems to some in the rear cities that the war can be forgotten. And become carefree. Or even careless. But no.

Every day Ukrainians die for our Independence. And each and every one of us must take care every day to help the defense. With what we can. Yes, as best they can," Zelensky noted.