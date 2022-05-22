Waiting for order to attack - appeal by National Guard members from town of Rubizhne. VIDEO

National Guard soldiers, made up entirely of volunteers from the Legion of Svoboda, a combat unit created by the Svoboda Party, said they were waiting for orders to conduct an offensive in the Donbass.

This was stated by the Chief Editor of Censor.NЕТ Yurii Butusov in Facebook.

He noted: "Today I was very impressed with the soldiers of the National Guard Rapid Response Brigade of Military Unit 3018 defending the area of Rubizhne and Severodonetsk. Two companies of this NGU brigade are composed entirely of volunteers from the Legion of Svoboda, a combat unit created by the Svoboda Party.

Rapid Response Brigade 3018 is the core of our resistance in this area, and the Svoboda people in the ranks of the National Guard fight well in the most threatening areas under almost constant artillery and mortar fire. These are men of steel, and it is an honor to be among them. They fight for Ukraine in the most difficult conditions."

Watch more: National Guard showed how special forces blew up bridges between Rubizhne and Severodonetsk in Luhansk region. VIDEO