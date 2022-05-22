"Oscar" for operator: soldiers of 59th SMIBr spectacularly destroyed enemy IFV. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakov Gandzyuk spectacularly destroyed an enemy IFV.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress center of Brigade.

"Evil is extraordinarily punished. To the operator - "Oscar"!", - noted in the Brigade.

It is not noted in which direction the enemy equipment was destroyed.

