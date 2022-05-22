"Katsaps are main motivator to take up arms": Interview with infantry platoon commander Volodymyr Rashchuk during artillery shelling. VIDEO

Infantry Platoon Commander Volodymyr Rashchuk (Artist) is currently in Severodonetsk.

He told about it in an interview with the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

For two years he played at the Mariupol Drama Theater (the one that the occupiers destroyed by an airstrike), spent 17 years at the Lesia Ukrainka Theater in Kyiv, and starred in various TV series and movies. But now Volodymyr Rashchuk (Artist) commands an infantry platoon in the hottest areas of the theater of operations in Ukraine.

"Katsapi is the main motivator to take up arms. At first, my motivation was that my wife and daughter spent the night in the basement on the first day. For me, it was over. And then - the realization that eight years of some kind of gangrene, which can not end.

Finally, this abscess should explode. And now this is a full-scale war, which should end in victory for Ukraine, there are simply no other options, "the fighter stressed.

