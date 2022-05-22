We have historical achievement - sincere brotherhood between Ukrainians and Poles - Zelenskyi. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi made a traditional daily address to Ukrainians on May 22.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted in the presidential telegram.

"I am glad to note that Ukrainian-Polish relations are finally on a completely clean and sincere basis, without any quarrels and old conflict heritage. This is a historic achievement. And I want the brotherhood between Ukrainians and Poles to be preserved forever.

As I said about it today before the deputies: that our unity, the unity of Ukrainians and Poles, be a constant value that no one should violate," Zelenskyi stressed.

