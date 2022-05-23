Medvedchuk told details about withdrawal of oil pipeline from state ownership and purchase of coal from L/DNR. He accused Poroshenko. VIDEO

Detained by the Security Service of Ukraine Viktor Medvedchuk, who is suspected of treason and aiding terrorism, spoke about the scheme of withdrawal from state ownership of part of the main oil pipeline "Samara - Western direction" for further pumping of diesel fuel.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

Describing the essence of the scheme, as noted by the SSU, Medvedchuk allegedly detailed the role of former President Petro Poroshenko in it. According to him, he not only asked Medvedchuk to contact the Russian leadership but also ensured that the necessary decisions were made in all Ukrainian instances.

"In order for this pipeline to become private property, and in fact - the property of Poroshenko himself, it was necessary to perform several actions…The courts, the prosecutor's office, the Antimonopoly Committee, the State Property Fund - all of them made decisions, of course, necessary for the personal interests of President Poroshenko," Medvedchuk said.

Thus, the detainee assures that he dealt with the pipeline at the request of the former president. And finally, in a year of operation, the pipeline has earned twice as much money for its owners than was invested in its purchase - up to 42 million US dollars. And from May 2019, ie after the termination of Poroshenko's powers, the pumping of diesel through the highway stopped.

In addition, Medvedchuk told the details of the establishment in 2014-2015 of a mechanism for purchasing coal for the energy needs of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories of the so-called "L/DNR", practically - from the leaders of the militants.

"In fact, the entire top of the state apparatus was involved, starting with the president and ending with ministers, law enforcement officers, and those who directly implemented this scheme," the detainee explained.

The SSU notes that Medvedchuk named specific names of high-ranking officials involved in harming the interests of our state - former government officials, the National Bank's leadership, MPs, and law enforcement officials.

The Security Service continues investigative actions with the detainee to establish all the facts, circumstances, organizers, and participants of the crimes.

It is also recalled that in April, the SSU detained Medvedchuk after escaping from house arrest at the beginning of a full-scale Russian invasion on February 24.

In 2021, the secret service announced several suspicions to Medvedchuk. He is suspected of treason, aiding a terrorist organization, and attempting to plunder national resources in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

One case concerns the organization of illegal coal supply schemes from the temporarily occupied territories. Fuel was bought for cash, and thus pro-Russian terrorists were fined a total of more than 200 million hryvnias.

Another is the illegal seizure by the Prykarpatzakhidtrans Limited Liability Company of a section of the state oil pipeline worth over UAH 200 million. In February 2021, the National Security and Defense Council returned the pipeline to state ownership.