"They raped 8-year-old girl and took away gas station," - occupiers discuss atrocities of Russian army in Ukraine. AUDIO

Two soldiers from the so-called "DNR" discuss the rampant crime in the occupying army.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the interception of the occupiers' conversation, published by intelligence.

"They told about 125 regiment. Up to the point that they raped an eight-year-old girl. Marauding. "Taken away" from someone refueling. People were deprived of fuel and sold through this gas station. Regiment commander, battalion commanders. And assistant battalion commanders," said one of the racists.

Read more: Some Belarusian servicemen are fighting in Ukraine as part of Russian military units

