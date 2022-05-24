AFU fighters using "Stugna-P" missile defense system destroyed occupier's armored object at distance of 4 km.. VIDEO
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers used the Stugna-P (Skif) anti-tank guided missile system to destroy a moving occupant armored object at a distance of 4 km.
This was stated by CB "Luch", informs Censor.NЕТ.
"Our favorite commentator on the Stugna-P ("Skif") missile launcher calculation delighted us by destroying a moving target at a range of about 4 km! The enemy armored object was only partially visible," reads the report.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password