AFU fighters using "Stugna-P" missile defense system destroyed occupier's armored object at distance of 4 km.. VIDEO

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers used the Stugna-P (Skif) anti-tank guided missile system to destroy a moving occupant armored object at a distance of 4 km.

This was stated by CB "Luch", informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Our favorite commentator on the Stugna-P ("Skif") missile launcher calculation delighted us by destroying a moving target at a range of about 4 km! The enemy armored object was only partially visible," reads the report.

