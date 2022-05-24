ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7512 visitors online
News Video War
23 840 73

"Real rebellion has already begun here, 80% don't even go into battle": occupant tells about deception of command of Russian Federation. AUDIO

The occupier complains to his wife about the horrors of war and deception on the part of his command.

As informs Censor.NET, it is spoken about it in the interception of conversation of the military of the Russian Federation which published Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

According to the occupier, the command deceived them with payments for the war against Ukraine.

He also talks about the huge losses in many racist units.

The occupiers stressed that no one can be trusted in this war: "All enemies are here. There is no such thing as "LNR", "DNR" being for Russia… (nothing) like that. All enemies."

Watch more: "They raped 8-year-old girl and took away gas station," - occupiers discuss atrocities of Russian army in Ukraine. AUDIO

Author: 

intelligence (987) interception (63)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 