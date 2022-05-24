"Real rebellion has already begun here, 80% don't even go into battle": occupant tells about deception of command of Russian Federation. AUDIO
The occupier complains to his wife about the horrors of war and deception on the part of his command.
As informs Censor.NET, it is spoken about it in the interception of conversation of the military of the Russian Federation which published Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
According to the occupier, the command deceived them with payments for the war against Ukraine.
He also talks about the huge losses in many racist units.
The occupiers stressed that no one can be trusted in this war: "All enemies are here. There is no such thing as "LNR", "DNR" being for Russia… (nothing) like that. All enemies."
