Soldiers of 28th SMB destroy equipment of Russian occupiers in south of Ukraine. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign destroyed the equipment of the occupiers with ammunition in the south of Ukraine.
As reported by Censor.NET.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password