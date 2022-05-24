ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5056 visitors online
News Video War
18 733 25

Soldiers of 28th SMB destroy equipment of Russian occupiers in south of Ukraine. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign destroyed the equipment of the occupiers with ammunition in the south of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

See more: In Kharkiv region found 2 bodies of civilians killed by Russian occupiers - prosecutor's office. PHOTOS

Author: 

28th Separate Mechanized Brigade (64)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 