"Both in front and behind! That's real luck!" - Yurii Butusov came under artillery fire on Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway. VIDEO

Editor-in-Chief of Censor.net Yurii Butusov came under artillery fire on the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway.

The journalist published the corresponding video on his channel in Yotube, reports Censor.NЕТ.

The car with Butusov hit an artillery "fork".

