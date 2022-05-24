"Both in front and behind! That's real luck!" - Yurii Butusov came under artillery fire on Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway. VIDEO
Editor-in-Chief of Censor.net Yurii Butusov came under artillery fire on the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway.
The journalist published the corresponding video on his channel in Yotube, reports Censor.NЕТ.
The car with Butusov hit an artillery "fork".
