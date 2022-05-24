Fighters of Kharkiv Territorial Defence destroyed mortar crew of Rashists with trophy mortars. VIDEO
The unit of Kharkiv Territorial Defense destroyed a mortar squad of Russian occupants using trophy mortars.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the page in Facebook of AFU General Staff.
"A mortar unit of a separate brigade of territorial defense in the city of Kharkiv destroyed a mortar crew of the enemy. "The Russian occupiers got their own mortars and ACs for nuts," the report reads.
Also, in cooperation with the air reconnaissance of the 92nd SMBr, the military forces of the territorial defense of the AFU also destroyed an enemy tank.
