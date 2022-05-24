It takes time and a lot of extraordinary efforts of our people to break enemy's advantage in numbers, equipment and weapons - Zelensky. VIDEO
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address on the results of the 90th day of the full-scale war with Russia.
Corresponding video was published by press servcie of President, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"The third month of our defense has now come to an end. It is a long time. A deadline that the world's leading intelligence agencies did not foresee. It was not even envisioned by our enemies. And this is what prompts the world to look at Ukraine in a very different way. It is three months of war crimes by the Russian occupiers . Three months of their strikes, destruction and blockade. And three months of mass heroism of our people defending their own country," Zelensky said.
