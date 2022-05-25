"At us! 60 meters. There were two flights. One shortfall. And this found range", - russian occupiers fire on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers fired on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers on one of the lines of defense in the Donbas.

According to the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, who is next to the fighters, first, several Russian munitions flew over the position, and then one did not reach them. The occupiers adjust the fire from the quadcopter. One of the munitions exploded near the trench - at a distance of about 60 meters.

