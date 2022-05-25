Strike of Russian troops in Zaporizhia: one of missiles hit mall. VIDEO

The missile hit and damaged the Aurora shopping mall in Zaporizhia.

The spokesman of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Arefyev reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Shevchenkivska and Oleksandrivska districts were hit. A lot of the city's infrastructure and shops were damaged. One of the cruise missiles fired by the occupiers in Zaporizhia hit the Aurora shopping centre," he said.

According to Arefiev, the building looks relatively intact on the outside, but significant damage inside.

Aurora shopping mall is located in the central part of Zaporizhzhia, and has about 100 stores. The total area of ​​28 thousand square meters. m, retail space - 13.5 thousand square meters. m, has six floors, 2-level underground parking for 156 seats. The Aurora shopping mall has been closed since February 24.

