Ukrainian soldiers used "Stugna-P" missile defense system to destroy Rashist tanks. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders continue to destroy the Russian occupier's armored vehicles with accurate shots from the Stugna-P ("Skif") missile launcher.

Corresponding video was published by CB "Luch", іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

Remind that the tandem shaped-charge warhead of missile RK-2S of complex "Stugna-P" destroys the dynamic protection of armored vehicles and penetrates up to 800 mm of homogeneous main armor.

Watch more: AFU fighters using "Stugna-P" missile defense system destroyed occupier's armored object at distance of 4 km.. VIDEO