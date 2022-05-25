Ukrainian soldiers used "Stugna-P" missile defense system to destroy Rashist tanks. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders continue to destroy the Russian occupier's armored vehicles with accurate shots from the Stugna-P ("Skif") missile launcher.
Corresponding video was published by CB "Luch", іnforms Censor.NЕТ.
Remind that the tandem shaped-charge warhead of missile RK-2S of complex "Stugna-P" destroys the dynamic protection of armored vehicles and penetrates up to 800 mm of homogeneous main armor.
