"No matter what Russia does, there is someone who says, 'Let's take its interests into account,'" Zelensky. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a daily address to Ukrainians on May 25.

According to Censor.NЕТ, President's appeal was published in his Telegram.

"No matter what the Russian state does, there is someone who says: let's take its interests into account. This year at Davos, it sounded that way again.

Despite the thousands of Russian missiles that have struck Ukraine. Despite the tens of thousands of Ukrainians killed. Despite the Bucha and Mariupol. Despite the ruined cities. And despite the "filtration camps" built by the Russian state in which people are killed, tortured, raped and humiliated like an assembly line. Russia did it all in Europe.

But still in Davos, for example, Mr. Kissinger emerges from the deep past and says that it is allegedly necessary to give Russia a piece of Ukraine. So that there would be no alienation of Russia from Europe.