"We are detachment of thugs. They can just take knife, cut off ears": occupier boasts atrocities against civilian population - interception by SSU. AUDIO

The Russian occupiers are using grenades to "clean up" basements where civilians are hiding from shelling.

This, according to Censor.NET with reference to the SBU press service, is evidenced by another interception of the racists' conversation.

"We're clearing basements, you know how? We're not asking who's there, we're throwing grenades. We have a squad called a suicide squad, a thug squad." - the occupier who was in the Kharkiv region tells the wife.

The racist explains to his wife that this is "common practice" and tells her how the occupiers from another unit mocked and raped the woman.

Also, the military of the Russian Federation spoke about torture: "I’m killing everyone here, I don’t care at all: civilians, non-civilians. I can just take a knife, cut off ears."

