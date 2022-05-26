ENG
Ukrainian soldier destroys enemy armored vehicle with Javelin anti-aircraft missile system. VIDEO

The Ukrainian fighter destroyed the armored vehicle of the Russian occupiers from Javelin anti-RPG.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the successful attack was published on social networks.

