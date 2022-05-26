Occupiers kidnapped secretary of City Council of Oleshky in Kherson region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian occupiers kidnap Oleshky City Council Secretary Viktor Syrota.

The mayor of Oleshky Evhen Ryschuk told about it, Censor.NET reports.

"I was called this evening and told that the occupiers had taken away City Council Secretary Viktor Syrota.

Let's hope nothing bad happens to him. We really hope so!

He is a strong, serious man and God forbid that something should happen to him!" Ryschuk said.

He confirmed that the Russian invaders had appointed collaborator Heorhii Zhuravko as head of the city's occupation administration. He gathered directors of public utilities to give instructions on how to conduct business under Russian occupation.

According to Mayor Ryschuk, there is no significant activity of occupation units or hostilities in the city.

He added that the employees of ME "Pobut" will be paid salaries by the end of May, but in June the company will have to disband and stop payments due to control of the city by the Russian occupiers.

Viktor Syrota