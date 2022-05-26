Shell explosion 30 meters from Jubilee Bridge between Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. VIDEO

Russian troops are trying to destroy the Jubilee Bridge between Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

The video of the explosion of the projectile 30 meters from the bridge was published on his YouTube channel by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

"Two threads that hold Severodonetsk with a large number of our units," the video journalist commented.

