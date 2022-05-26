ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7478 visitors online
News Video War
15 060 23

Shell explosion 30 meters from Jubilee Bridge between Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. VIDEO

Russian troops are trying to destroy the Jubilee Bridge between Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

The video of the explosion of the projectile 30 meters from the bridge was published on his YouTube channel by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

"Two threads that hold Severodonetsk with a large number of our units," the video journalist commented.

Read more: 5-month-old baby and his father died as result of Russian shelling of Kharkiv, - Klymenko

Author: 

Severodonetsk (165) Yurii Butusov (1206) Luhanska region (1305)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 