Catastrophic unfolding of events could be stopped if world's powers did not flirt with Russia, but actually pressed to end war, - Zelensky. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a daily address to Ukrainians on May 26.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the President.

"Exactly eight years ago, on May 26, the Donetsk airport stopped working. On that day, apparently, no one predicted how events would develop in Donbas during these years. And then - and throughout Ukraine after the full-scale invasion. But both that day, and any day later, and today, two things can be said with confidence.

First. Ukraine will always be an independent state and will not be broken. The only question is what price our people will have to pay for their freedom, and Russia - for this senseless war against us.

And the second. However, the catastrophic unfolding of events could be stopped if the world treated the situation in Ukraine as its own. If the strong of the world did not flirt with Russia, but really pressed to end the war, "Zelensky said.

