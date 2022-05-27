Situation in Donbass is very difficult. We are defending our land as our defense resources allow, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave his daily address to Ukrainians on May 27.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the President's page in Facebook.

"The situation in Donbass, as expected, is very difficult. The occupiers are trying at least until the hundred days of the war to achieve the goals they hoped to realize in the first days after February 24. Therefore, they have concentrated maximum artillery and maximum reserves in the Donbass. There are also missile strikes and aviation.

We are defending our land as our current defensive resources allow. And we are doing everything to strengthen it," Zelensky said.

