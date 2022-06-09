Occupiers dropped air bomb on school in village of Hirske near Severodonetsk. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers dropped an air bomb on a school in the village of Hirske near Severodonetsk.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov reports about it and publishes video from a place of air strike.

"The school in the village of Gorskoye. A Russian bomb hit. The school was almost completely destroyed. There were no military facilities, no military here. They just destroyed the school because it is a school," Butusov said.

