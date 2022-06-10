There can only be two parts of society: those who protect our independence, and those who work to provide that protection - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the citizens of Ukraine following 106 days of war with Russia.

"Now there are many discussions in Ukraine about what the state's economic policy should be both during the war and when we return to peace. I want to emphasize one detail. A fundamental one.

We have to get used to the fact that there can only be two parts of society: those who protect our independence and those who work to ensure this protection. And it is not a question of this or that economic doctrine, it is not a question of this or that political position. We simply cannot afford to have a shady part of economic life remaining in the country.

If we talk about normal, stable and strong life of society, the work of the state, our defense, we must understand: there are those who serve, and there are those who provide work for those who serve. Consequently, this is official employment. It's paying taxes. It's maximizing economic opportunity in our country on legal ground. And this is a complete modernization of state institutions," Zelensky emphasized.

