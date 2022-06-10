Wagner base in occupied Luhansk region was destroyed, only one racist survived - Haidai. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders destroyed the Wagner base in the occupied Luhansk region.

The head of regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"This time the base of the Wagner Private Military Company was set on fire, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at it. Only one racist survived.

The enemy base is located at the local stadium in Kadiivka, which the Russians brazenly occupied in 2014, "said the head of the regional military administration.

Read more: Ukrainian soldiers captured 7 Russian occupiers from Wagner in Luhansk region, - Butusov