ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4079 visitors online
News Video War
53 501 115

Wagner base in occupied Luhansk region was destroyed, only one racist survived - Haidai. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders destroyed the Wagner base in the occupied Luhansk region.

The head of regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"This time the base of the Wagner Private Military Company was set on fire, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at it. Only one racist survived.

The enemy base is located at the local stadium in Kadiivka, which the Russians brazenly occupied in 2014, "said the head of the regional military administration.

Read more: Ukrainian soldiers captured 7 Russian occupiers from Wagner in Luhansk region, - Butusov

Author: 

Wagner PMC (269) Haidai_ (329) Luhanska region (1306)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 