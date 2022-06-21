Russia should feel permanent strengthening of sanctions for war against Ukraine, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 118th day of the war with Russia.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of President.

Today was a day of very active foreign policy work - almost a marathon of telephone conversations. We increase the circle of those in favor of a candidacy for Ukraine and add confidence that the European Council's decision on Friday will be positive.

In all negotiations, I invariably stress: A seventh package of European Union sanctions is needed as soon as possible. Russia is obliged to feel an unchanging increase in pressure for war.

