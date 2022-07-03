Shelling of Sloviansk: previously - 6 dead, 15 wounded. Among dead - child, - CMA. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On July 3, the most powerful shelling took place in Sloviansk, Donetsk region. According to preliminary data, six people died, 15 were injured.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the Sloviansk CMA, Vadym Lyakh.

"After today's shelling.

Previously - 6 dead, 15 injured. Among the dead is a child. An employee of a utility company is among the injured.

Various microdistricts were affected: Artema, Zaliznychnyi, Pivnichny, Mashmet, Myasokbinat... Destruction in the residential sector and at communal enterprises - KATP, trolleybus management, filter station.

I remind you that information about damaged houses can be reported to the hotline. In this way, she will quickly and reliably get to the UZHKG.

Let's hold on! We are together!" he said.







