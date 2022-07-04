SSU neutralized Russian agency that was scouting positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine in south of Ukraine. VIDEO

In the course of a special operation in the Mykolaiv region, 3 deeply conspiring enemy agents were detained. They scouted combat positions and movements of units of the Armed Forces, as well as geolocations of strategic critical infrastructure facilities in the region.

"In order to mask criminal actions, the perpetrators involved their close relatives and other local residents as informants. The group members passed the information they received to their Russian curator in the form of text messages and photographs with coordinates. The agency network was formed by representatives of the special services of the Russian Federation to carry out intelligence and subversive activities," the message says.

During searches of the locations of Russian agents, law enforcement officers found computer equipment and means of communication with evidence of illegal activities. So far, the detainees have been notified of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code. A pre-trial investigation is ongoing.