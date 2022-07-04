Units of Russian Federation that took part in battles in Luhansk region should increase their capabilities, - Putin. VIDEO
President of the occupying country Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication RIA Novosti.
"The units that participated in the liberation of the LNR should rest and increase their capabilities," the Russian dictator said.
It is noted that the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Serhiy Shoigu reported to Putin about the "liberation of the LNR".
