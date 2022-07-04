ENG
Ukrainian fighters knocked out two enemy Armored Personnel Carriers-82A and captured two T-80BV tanks. VIDEO

Two Russian T-80BV tanks were captured by Ukrainian fighters near the village of Karnaukhivka, Izyum District, Kharkiv Oblast.

As Censor.NET reports, in addition, the video shows that the fighters managed to shoot down two enemy Armored Personnel Carriers-82A. The authors of the publication note that the successful battle was led by the Czech unit of the Ukrainian defense forces.

"Kharkiv area, the guys from the Czech Republic won two T-80BVs, and in the background, you can see 2 more downed Armored Personnel Carriers-82A," the post to the video reads.

