Rebuilding Ukraine is exactly what needs to be done right now, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a traditional evening address to Ukrainians on July 4.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in his Facebook.

"Rebuilding Ukraine is not just about what should be done after our Victory or in the years to come, but what should be done right now.

It is not just about rebuilding the walls that we had and were destroyed by shelling. Ukraine must become the freest, most modern and safest country in Europe - in every sense, including the state of our environment. I am sure we will do it", - the message says.

Watch more: They lost 35,000 soldiers in order to crazy propagandists will show Russian or Soviet flag on ruins - Zelensky. VIDEO