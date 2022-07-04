Ukrainian soldiers about HIMARS: " System is very accurate! It punches hole in building and another missile flies in - in hole from first missile".. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers spoke about the work of the HIMARS anti-aircraft missile system.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ.
"The system is very accurate! It punches a hole in the building and another missile flies there - into the hole from the first missile," - say the military about the HIMARS MLRS.
