"River infantry" lands cargo and units across Siverskyi Donets between Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. VIDEO
During the defense of Severodonetsk, the Ukrainian soldiers organized the supply of units by building a cable crossing across the Severodonetsk.
The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov talked about the work of the "river infantry" of the 205th terror defense battalion in a special video that he published on his YouTube channel.
