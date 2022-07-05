"River infantry" lands cargo and units across Siverskyi Donets between Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. VIDEO

During the defense of Severodonetsk, the Ukrainian soldiers organized the supply of units by building a cable crossing across the Severodonetsk.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov talked about the work of the "river infantry" of the 205th terror defense battalion in a special video that he published on his YouTube channel.

