ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5196 visitors online
News Video War
34 150 81

"River infantry" lands cargo and units across Siverskyi Donets between Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. VIDEO

During the defense of Severodonetsk, the Ukrainian soldiers organized the supply of units by building a cable crossing across the Severodonetsk.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov talked about the work of the "river infantry" of the 205th terror defense battalion in a special video that he published on his YouTube channel.

Watch more: AFU began to use German SMArt self-directed shells to destroy Rashist armored vehicles, - Butusov. VIDEO

Author: 

Yurii Butusov (1206)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 