Racists took playground and granite tiles from Mariupol to occupied Donetsk, - Andryushchenko. VIDEO

Rashists in occupied Mariupol are engaged in looting. They dismantled the playground and granite tiles and took them to occupied Donetsk.

This was announced by the mayor's advisor Petro Andryushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Looting everywhere. Loud statements about the "renovation of the square near the Drama Theater" unexpectedly turned into banal looting. Considering that the square itself miraculously remained intact, the occupiers and Donetsk Gauleiter are finishing it off more efficiently than bombs.

The children's playground was dismantled - it was taken away and is already being installed in the center of Donetsk. Now it's time for granite tiles. They tear it up with excavators, load it and take it to Donetsk," he said.

