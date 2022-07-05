Reuters journalists visited occupied Lysychansk at invitation of LPR terrorists. VIDEO

At the beginning of July, the Ukrainian army withdrew from Lysychansk. Reuters journalists visited the city captured by the Russians as part of a "presture" organized by the occupiers.

Numerous destructions have been recorded, there are almost no people on the streets.

A local resident was also given the floor, who says: "It's a good situation now. We're only afraid that it won't come back. My next actions are to see the children who are in Russia. For now. And then - to be alive."

Note that for the residents of the occupied cities, leaving the Russian Federation is almost the only possibility to safely evacuate to European countries or return to Ukraine.

It will be recalled that on July 3 it became known about the withdrawal of the Armed Forces from Lysychansk. Ukrainian troops left Lysychansk in order to prevent an encirclement and leave the city without casualties.

In Severodonetsk and Lysychansk of the Luhansk region, which were left by the Ukrainian army, eight and 10 thousand residents remained, respectively.

The head of the Lysychan military-civilian administration, Valery Shibiko, said that not everyone who wanted to leave left.

