Residents of Mariupol receive five liters of drinking water per week. VIDEO

In Mariupol, which was temporarily captured by the Russian invaders, residents receive five liters of drinking water per week, and to get to the recruitment points, people are forced to stand in line from the very morning.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Mariupol City Council reported this on Telegram channel.

It is noted that drinking water remains one of the most acute problems in the occupied city. To survive, people collect water from puddles and sewage wells. But such water is dangerous, as spontaneous burials and garbage are located throughout the city. "All this gets into the ground and water, increasing the chances of getting infected with dangerous infectious diseases. If we add to this the lack of proper medical care, then the consumption of such liquid can lead to death," the message said.

"For more than two months now, the occupiers have been blocking access to clean drinking water in the required quantity for Mariupol residents. People are forced to stand in line or look for quality alternative options. At the same time, no one checks the quality of the existing water. Invaders in the center of Europe made water become real gold," Mayor Vadym Boychenko emphasized.

