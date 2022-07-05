"It will be an ass, in short, it needs to be knocked down... Then sit in Taganrog, sucking paw", - intercepted conversation of the occupier with his wife. AUDIO

The wife advises the man from DPR to pay a bribe in order to escape from the war that Russia started in Ukraine, and then sit quietly in Taganrog.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported this on Telegram channel.

"We have to pay. 50 thousand or 80 – move across the border" - the wife advises the man from DPR to escape from the occupation army.

She tells a man who serves in the occupation army that, according to the military commissariat, he was mobilized illegally and advises him to flee to Russia after paying a bribe at the border: "You should not have been taken at all. Because you have both a residence permit and a Russian passport. And with this letter (regarding the residence permit) you can go safely, even without showing DPR's. Let him go, because there will be an ass, here in Donetsk. It is necessary to knock down".

Read more: "Special operation" will continue until tasks set by Putin are fully fulfilled," - Shoigu

"Like, in words everything is simple: sat down and arrived. 50 thousand bribe or 80 - move across the border. Then sit in Taganrog, suck your paw. Repair Tania's rented apartment... From some village, I don't know which one, from Urozhany or from where, 30 people will be sent somewhere to the front line in some village where there is no light or communication. And every three days or ten days these 30 people will be changed. Just how many of these 30 will remain later... They wrote on the Internet that there were 500 people. It was so hot there! The "ambulance" was called there. There, the soldiers are already grabbing for pistols and assault rifles. "They can't calm the women down, there's a lot of fighting there," the woman says.