This year we have to provide Ukrainians with basic protection against Russian missiles, - Zelensky. VIDEO

The maximum task for our state is to give Ukrainians basic protection against missile attacks as early as this year.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during the evening video appeal, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"On the night of July 5, an air alert was declared almost throughout our state. Before that there had been no alarm in the capital and in some regions for some time, and some even felt especially anxious because of this unusual silence. I guessed something, was afraid of something, was looking for some kind of explanation." As if the invaders were preparing for something... It is not worth looking for logic in the actions of the terrorists.

The Russian army doesn't make any pauses. It has one task - to take the lives of the people, to intimidate the people, so that even a few days without the air-raid alert would already be felt as part of the terror. And so tonight, Kyiv and almost all of Ukraine are on air alert again. There are now strikes on the Khmelnitsky region: casualties, wounded - now being clarified.

Our task is to hang in there, take care of ourselves, in particular, take care of our emotions, help the defense of the country as much as possible, defend the state as long as it takes for our Victory.

Read more: 3 cruise missiles fired by Rashists from Black Sea were shot down - AFU Air Forces

The invaders again struck Sumy Region, Mykolaiv and the region, and Dnipropetrovsk Region. Some of the missiles were shot down by our anti-aircraft forces. And we have not reduced our diplomatic activity for a day and we will not reduce it in order to get modern and sufficiently anti-missile systems for Ukraine.

It's a maximum task for our nation to provide basic security for Ukrainians, and basic protection from missile attacks, as early as this year. But the fulfillment of this task depends not only on us, but also on our partners' understanding of our fundamental needs.

I spoke to the British Prime Minister today, Boris Johnson. Thanked him for extending security assistance to our nation by another hundred million pounds, on top of the billion-pound defense support package announced recently. It's very tangible aid for us.

We also discussed with Boris the system of security guarantees for Ukraine, which we are developing, which should work long term for our people," Zelensky said.